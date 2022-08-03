Covington woman killed in single-vehicle crash

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released the identity and basic autopsy results of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Madeline Miller, 27, of Amy Court, Covington, died Saturday evening (July 30) after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.

An autopsy conducted today determined that Miller died of multiple blunt force trauma. Preston has ruled the death accidental. Toxicology tests are pending, per standard procedure.