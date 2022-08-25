Clifford Champagne

Clifford Joseph Champagne, Jr., age 89, of Poplarville, Mississippi, passed away peacefully in his home on August 19, 2022, with his daughter, Lisa, by his side. He spent his final days surrounded by his daughters.

Clifford is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Fay Ann Donnell Champagne; his parents, Clifford Joseph Champagne, Sr. and Gladys Elizabeth Boihem Champagne; his son, Clifford Joseph Champagne, III; his grandchildren, Matthew Gregory Duhy and Peyton Jules Chutz; his in-laws, Lester Patrick Donnell, Sr. and Anna Marie Lenz Donnell; and his sister, Earline Champagne Bernabe.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary Ann (Daryl) Smith, Lisa (John McLaughlin) Duhy, Leslie (Richard) LeCompte, and Ruthanne (Angelo) Giardina; 13 Grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Hathaway, Jessica Champagne, Kimberly Champagne, Ryan (Kelsey) Smith, Melissa (Collin) Berthelot, Catherine (Ricky) Kreps, Jennifer (PJ) Chutz, Michelle (Justin) Austin, Lauren (Will) Shows, Sarah LeCompte, Angelo Giardina, Jr., Christopher (Tiffany) Giardina, Sr., and Dominick Giardina; 18 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clifford was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Poplarville, MS. He graduated from Holy Cross and proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during the Korean War. Following his military service, he enjoyed a career as a pipefitter and retired from the American Can Company.

Clifford was a loving and devoted husband to his beloved wife, Fay. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clifford loved spending quality time with his family, enjoyed family crawfish boils, summer days at the camp, cooking alongside his wife, and growing his own vegetables and fruit trees. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, shrimping, and crabbing. Clifford built his own shrimp boat and a beautiful house in Poplarville, Mississippi. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who loved him, especially his daughters, as he was their hero. Clifford’s legacy will live on in each of his children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 West Virtue Street, Chalmette, LA 70043.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, followed by Entombment at St. Roch #2 Cemetery, 1725 Music St, New Orleans, LA 70117.

Arrangements will be under the direction of St. Bernard Funeral Home, Chalmette, LA.