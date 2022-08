Charles “Chuck” “Flatman” Alton Carter, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on

August 2, 2022, at the age of 69 years old.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Services to begin at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. James Reeves.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.