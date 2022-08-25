Buxton Grabs First Career SEC Weekly Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the first week of her collegiate career, Alivia Buxton has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Buxton led the charge at FIU (Aug. 21), netting a team-leading two goals off her only two shots of the match. The Fredericktown, Mo., native’s first goal as a Bulldog came in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net after an errant FIU pass inside their own box. Her second of the day got recorded in the 60th minute, converting off a cross that was sent in from the left side of the box.

“We are incredibly proud of Alivia and her performances so far,” head coach James Armstrong said. “She is a natural competitor who has shown the mental toughness to step into her role straight away. The two goals she scored on Sunday [against FIU] epitomized that. We are looking forward to watching her continued growth throughout the season.”

The freshman leads the team in both shot percentage and shots on goal percentage, sitting comfortably at 1.000 in both categories. In her first two collegiate starts, Buxton has started both road matches and logged 144 out of 180-possible minutes.

Buxton’s recognition marks the fifth time in five years that a Bulldog has been chosen as the league’s Freshman of the Week. MSU had earned just three Freshman of the Week honors prior to the 2018 season. State has seen at least one player earn weekly honors from the SEC in eight straight seasons and has picked up a pair of honors in five of the of the last six years.

Buxton and the Bulldogs get set to open its home season Thursday night, Aug. 25, against Lipscomb (1-1-0) in what will be the first of four straight matches held in Starkville. Kickoff against the Bisons is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Admission is free to all Mississippi State soccer matches.

