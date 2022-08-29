Bulldogs win 4-3 thriller in Georgia

Published 11:28 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Special to the Item

Mississippi Gulf Coast wasn’t able to convert on all its chances Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted on just enough to win 4-3 at Georgia Military.

 

Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) got a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle in Milledgeville, Ga.

“We got the win, but we didn’t play our best,” Gulf Coast coach Aaron Avila said. “We created a lot of chances, but just didn’t finish them.”

 

The Bulldogs earned their first victory of the season and Avila’s first in his new job after an eight-hour bus trip before the game. They are 1-1. Their second game of the weekend at Andrew College scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because of wet field conditions. Gulf Coast will head back to Perkinston a day early.

 

Palisi got her first goal of the season in the 23rd minute off an assist from Skyler Vance (Fr., Grenada/Kirk Academy).

 

Georgia Military tied before halftime, and the teams took a break at 1-1.

 

Palisi put the Bulldogs back in from in the 56th minute. Morgan Pickering (Fr., Wiggins/Stone) got the assists, and after GMC had tied it back up, she assisted on the first goal of the year by Morgan Westling (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville) first goal in the 62nd minute.

 

Georgia Military (0-3) tied it up in the 72nd minute, but Palisi’s game-winner came three minutes later. Mariana Gonzalez (Fr., Cartago, Costa Rica/Colegio Calasanz) picked up the assist.

 

“It was a good learning experience,” Avila said. “There’s a lot of the stuff we’ve been working on in training, hopefully, they’re realizing the importance of that. They’re seeing that in a game scenario, which is good for them.”

 

Gulf Coast will be back in action Sept. 7 in a non-conference game at East Central. Kickoff in Decatur is set for 5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

