Bulldogs win 4-3 thriller in Georgia

Mississippi Gulf Coast wasn’t able to convert on all its chances Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted on just enough to win 4-3 at Georgia Military.

Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) got a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle in Milledgeville, Ga.

“We got the win, but we didn’t play our best,” Gulf Coast coach Aaron Avila said. “We created a lot of chances, but just didn’t finish them.”

The Bulldogs earned their first victory of the season and Avila’s first in his new job after an eight-hour bus trip before the game. They are 1-1. Their second game of the weekend at Andrew College scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because of wet field conditions. Gulf Coast will head back to Perkinston a day early.

Palisi got her first goal of the season in the 23rd minute off an assist from Skyler Vance (Fr., Grenada/Kirk Academy).

Georgia Military tied before halftime, and the teams took a break at 1-1.

Palisi put the Bulldogs back in from in the 56th minute. Morgan Pickering (Fr., Wiggins/Stone) got the assists, and after GMC had tied it back up, she assisted on the first goal of the year by Morgan Westling (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville) first goal in the 62nd minute.

Georgia Military (0-3) tied it up in the 72nd minute, but Palisi’s game-winner came three minutes later. Mariana Gonzalez (Fr., Cartago, Costa Rica/Colegio Calasanz) picked up the assist.

“It was a good learning experience,” Avila said. “There’s a lot of the stuff we’ve been working on in training, hopefully, they’re realizing the importance of that. They’re seeing that in a game scenario, which is good for them.”

Gulf Coast will be back in action Sept. 7 in a non-conference game at East Central. Kickoff in Decatur is set for 5 p.m.

