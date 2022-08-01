Bulldogs’ Fall Schedule Revealed

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Next month, Mississippi State’s men’s golf program will begin its pursuit of a fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Dusty Smith. The Bulldogs revealed the fall portion of their schedule on Monday, with the first of four tournaments beginning on Sept. 7.

“It’s always our goal to play a challenging schedule against great competition and to test our game on courses that will prepare us for championship season,” Smith said. “I feel this schedule allows us to do just that. We look forward to starting this journey.”

State opens the season at the Frederica Cup, hosted by Vanderbilt in Sea Island, Georgia. Sea Island is also the annual home of the SEC Men’s Golf Tournament, though that event is played on a different course. The Bulldogs will play three rounds of stroke play at Frederica Golf Club over the two-day event.

MSU then turns its focus to its conference foes. After the success of last year’s SEC Match Play event, the league is holding the SEC Fall Preview on Sept. 25-27 at Old Overton Club in Birmingham, Alabama. This is the same course that annually holds the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate, which graduate studentFord Clegg won in 2020.

State returns to Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-5. The event will be broadcast live on the GOLF Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT each day. The Bulldog men and the Bulldog women will compete side-by-side on the same course. Both programs played in the inaugural event in 2020, with the men finishing ninth.

To conclude the fall, MSU will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Daniel Island Intercollegiate on the Ralston Creek Course at Daniel Island Golf Club. The final fall event was first hosted by Charleston Southern in 2021.

For more information on the Bulldog golf program, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “HailStateMG.”