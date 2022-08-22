Boil water notice for Aug. 22, 2022

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Progress Rd., Mill Creek Rd.,Lavelle Odom Rd., Silver Run Rd., Poplarville, and surrounding area who were without water on August 21& 22, 2022, due to a broken water line.

Boil your water for one minute before drinking,

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. when we receive the results, we will lift the boil water notice.