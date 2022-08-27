Blood Center adjusts hours due to low participation, staff

The Picayune Blood Center has to decrease operation hours due to staffing and low participation from local donors. Blood Center Representative Beverly Clark is asking the community to help save lives.

“Donations are still declining and The Blood Center is trying to use our staff at the most productive drives. Our daily needs from the hospitals are steadily increasing but we still are not drawing enough blood to meet this daily need,” said Clark.

Currently the center is 50 percent down in blood units compared to what was received pre-COVID.

Clerk hopes to receive 15 units of blood a week at the center. The center will be open every Thursday from 12-5 p.m. Residents are asked to not hesitate to reach out to Clerk or the Blood Center if their church, civic group or business would like to sponsor a blood drive.

The Blood Center is in need of O+, O-, A+, A- and B+ blood types.

“We need blood 24/7 and the need is increasing,” said Beverly. “The more people and the more groups we can get involved in our program the better our blood supply will be.”

Beverly Clark an be reached at 601-270-5051.