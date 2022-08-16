Birth Announcements

Sierra Nicole Gibson Amacker and Gregory Lee Amacker of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Grace Amacker, born on Aug. 2, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Hannah Marie Coglaiti and Sheldon Joseph Russell of Carriere announce the birth of their daughter Blackelynn Reign Russell, born on July 29, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Yaribel Daniela Montrs and Jean Carlo Salazar of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Kenia Yaneia Salazar, born on Aug. 5, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.