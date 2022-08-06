Be an independent who doesn’t follow

By Ronnie Michel

Samuel Maverick (1803-1870) was a Texas lawyer, politician, land baron, and signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence. While other ranchers branded their cattle, Maverick refused. Cattle found wandering without a brand were referred to as ‘mavericks.’ In the late 1800s, the word maverick was added to the dictionary. It is defined as “an independent individual who does not go along with a group or party.”

Maverick is also the name of my seventh grandchild. His parents, Victoria and Tim Boesen, were guided more by the movie Top Gun, than the Texas rancher. Maverick’s middle name, John, is the name shared by both of Tim’s grandfathers. And John the Baptist.

We recently celebrated Maverick’s 6-month birthday. (Yes, my grandchildren celebrate their ½ years. No, I didn’t do that with my children, and their yearly celebrations pale in comparison to the grandchildren’s parties.) Maverick spent the day smiling, trying to talk (Victoria swears he said her name, but there were no witnesses.), and lunging forward to put his fingers in the white frosting of the cookie cake he isn’t allowed to eat yet.

Although my daily prayers for Maverick John begin with his continued health and safety, they often wander into his future. Will he be a Navy aviator, land baron, lawyer, politician? Will he move to Texas? I have no idea. Whichever path his God-given gifts take him, I pray he will be an independent individual who does not automatically follow the crowd. May he always be true to his word and his God, and like John the Baptist, may Maverick John’s life point others to Jesus.