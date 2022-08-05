Back to School Bash sponsored by Lorenzo Breland returns on Saturday

Picayune’s 12th annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Picayune South Side Elementary cafeteria.

This event is sponsored by Picayune resident Lorenzo Breland, several of his friends and various local businesses. It’s free and open to the public. Book bags will be provided to to children who will be attending the first through sixth grade during the event. Each book bag will include the essential school supplies.

“We’ll load up book bags and fill them all of the school supplies the kids will need,” said Breland. “Pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, paper, notebooks, folder and everything else they’ll need.

The Back to School Bash will also offer special door prizes and a raffle.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive a book bag or enter for the door prize and raffle.