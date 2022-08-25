Ashton Bean

Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13.

Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his loving parents, Amanda Powe and Rodney Roe; siblings, Laiden Bean, Jayden Sheppard, Cheyenne Bean, Avyanna Sheppard, Branson Bean, Jasper Croney, Lincoln Croney, Abbey Roe and Ashley Roe; other family members: Grandfather Earnest Powe, Grandmother Susan Powe, Grandmother Clementine Shepperd, Grandmama JoAnne Sutton, Aunt Melissa, Uncle Chris Powe, Aunt Stevie, Uncle Cody and Aunt Sky Powe.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Gary Parker, grandmother Stacy Parker and grandmother, Sandy Bean.

Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday August 27, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. officiated by Shane Parker. Reception will follow after at Resurrection Life Church, 3:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for friends, family and the community to celebrate Ashton’s life. West wing entrance, through the Café.