Arrests collected on Aug. 25, 2022

Renaldo Taylor, 46, 819 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 18, for domestic violence and possession of paraphernalia.

William Phillip Turner, 55, homeless; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 18, for controlled substance violation.

Darren Jason Bednordz, 29, 4034 Matson Manor, Converse, Texas; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for possession of a controlled substance and foreign fugitive warrant.

Kerry A. Bond, 62, 41 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 19, for court order.

Kenyaurn Shuntroy Dulaney, 40, 809 Telly Rd.; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 19, for court order.

Sonya Regina Lott, 45, 30 Springhill Church Rd., Prentis; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 19, for DUI.

Edward Schoal, 33, 1271 Cobb Dr., SE Apt. 1A, Grand Rapids Mich.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for following too closely, expired tag, possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Jacob Seth Sones, 31, 53 Houston Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 19, for court order.

Demarcus Rashad Taylor, 33, 23826 Trickling Rock, San Antonio, Texas; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for DUI, controlled substance and no license.

Marcus Daniels, 48, 6350 Oakley Rd., Apt. 1903, Union City, Ga.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Dusty Wayne Dunn, 40, 59 Lynell Lee, Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 20, for domestic violence.

Jeremiah Levy, 31, 200 Reiss Place, Chalmette, La.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 20, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Justin William McGee, 40, 75721 Rickelin Dr., Covington; arrested by MHP on Aug. 20, for DUI.

Colbert Waldon Stockstill, 55, 802 Dozier St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 20, for disobeying a traffic device, driving while license suspended, and controlled substance violation.

Joseph Francis Timmons, 51, 215 Stone Hollow Trace, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 20, for DUI.

Carlos Eugene Johnson, 59, 927 Canal St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 21, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Aaron Massey, 23, 55 Ridge Crest Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 21, for DUI and careless driving.

Angelique L. Binger, 42, 26 Patrice Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

Chanse Michael Maher, 38, 3470 Highway 43 N.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for contempt of court.

David Gallant Miller, 51, 108 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for six counts of contempt of court.

Charlie Jordan Walters, 29, 2609 Rogers St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

William Shane Anderson, 36, 2A J Alsobrooks Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for contempt of court.

Norris Lee Batiste, 44, 214 S. Abrams Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD for DUI.

Wendy Ann Brandow, 50, 4141 Saint Louis, Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for contempt of court.

Jailon Ka’Sean Bryant, 18, 2801 Jamestown Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by MHP on Aug. 23, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Omando Arness Davis, 23, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 45; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

April Leeann Donahue, 33, 125 Zion Chruch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Shadrick M. Hart, 34, 91 Ellis Hart Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for embezzlement.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 65, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew Lee Watts, 69, 1701 Courtney Dr., Gautier; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for conspiracy and attempted crime.

Cicis Baltazar-Mexico, 22, 71 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for 11 counts of malicious injury to dog or colt.

Chad Bennett, 21, 71 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for 11 counts of malicious injury to dog or colt.

Shenna Ranata Cockerham, 41, 1501 Sixth Ave., Apt. N1; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 24, for three counts of uttering forgery.

Tommy Curtis High, 39, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for two counts of surrendered bond and contempt of court.

Caleb Debernbeau Pearson, 41, 113 Magnolia Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 24, for shoplifting.

Dolphus Lee Rogers, 35, 46 Hodnett Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for three counts of controlled substance violations.