Arrests collected on Aug. 25, 2022

Published 11:39 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Renaldo Taylor, 46, 819 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 18, for domestic violence and possession of paraphernalia.

William Phillip Turner, 55, homeless; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 18, for controlled substance violation.

Darren Jason Bednordz, 29, 4034 Matson Manor, Converse, Texas; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for possession of a controlled substance and foreign fugitive warrant.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Kerry A. Bond, 62, 41 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 19, for court order.

Kenyaurn Shuntroy Dulaney, 40, 809 Telly Rd.; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 19, for court order.

Sonya Regina Lott, 45, 30 Springhill Church Rd., Prentis; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 19, for DUI.

Edward Schoal, 33, 1271 Cobb Dr., SE Apt. 1A, Grand Rapids Mich.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for following too closely, expired tag, possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Jacob Seth Sones, 31, 53 Houston Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 19, for court order.

Demarcus Rashad Taylor, 33, 23826 Trickling Rock, San Antonio, Texas; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for DUI, controlled substance and no license.

Marcus Daniels, 48, 6350 Oakley Rd., Apt. 1903, Union City, Ga.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 19, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Dusty Wayne Dunn, 40, 59 Lynell Lee, Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 20, for domestic violence.

Jeremiah Levy, 31, 200 Reiss Place, Chalmette, La.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 20, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Justin William McGee, 40, 75721 Rickelin Dr., Covington; arrested by MHP on Aug. 20, for DUI.

Colbert Waldon Stockstill, 55, 802 Dozier St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 20, for disobeying a traffic device, driving while license suspended, and controlled substance violation.

Joseph Francis Timmons, 51, 215 Stone Hollow Trace, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 20, for DUI.

Carlos Eugene Johnson, 59, 927 Canal St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 21, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Aaron Massey, 23, 55 Ridge Crest Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 21, for DUI and careless driving.

Angelique L. Binger, 42, 26 Patrice Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

Chanse Michael Maher, 38, 3470 Highway 43 N.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for contempt of court.

David Gallant Miller, 51, 108 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for six counts of contempt of court.

Charlie Jordan Walters, 29, 2609 Rogers St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

William Shane Anderson, 36, 2A J Alsobrooks Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for contempt of court.

Norris Lee Batiste, 44, 214 S. Abrams Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD for DUI.

Wendy Ann Brandow, 50, 4141 Saint Louis, Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for contempt of court.

Jailon Ka’Sean Bryant, 18, 2801 Jamestown Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by MHP on Aug. 23, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Omando Arness Davis, 23, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 45; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

April Leeann Donahue, 33, 125 Zion Chruch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Shadrick M. Hart, 34, 91 Ellis Hart Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for embezzlement.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 65, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 23, for possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew Lee Watts, 69, 1701 Courtney Dr., Gautier; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 23, for conspiracy and attempted crime.

Cicis Baltazar-Mexico, 22, 71 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for 11 counts of malicious injury to dog or colt.

Chad Bennett, 21, 71 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for 11 counts of malicious injury to dog or colt.

Shenna Ranata Cockerham, 41, 1501 Sixth Ave., Apt. N1; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 24, for three counts of uttering forgery.

Tommy Curtis High, 39, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for two counts of surrendered bond and contempt of court.

Caleb Debernbeau Pearson, 41, 113 Magnolia Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 24, for shoplifting.

Dolphus Lee Rogers, 35, 46 Hodnett Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 24, for three counts of controlled substance violations.

More Records

Arrests collected on Aug. 18, 2022

Arrests collected on Aug. 11, 2022

Arrest reports collected on Aug. 4, 2022

Arrests collected on July 21, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar