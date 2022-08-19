Arrests collected on Aug. 18, 2022

Jonathan Brett Alderman, 33, 9 Westridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for drug court violation.

Shawn Jablonski, 49, 5305 Pine Trails Circle, Plainfield, Ill.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 11, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Dalton Jaymes Jordan, 21, 1604 Goodyear Blvd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 11, for possession of a controlled substance.

David Christopher Lowery, 37, 935 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 11, for controlled substance violation, domestic violence, expired tag and no proof of insurance.

Haley Mentor, 18, 5613 Fredick St., Moss Point; arrested by MHP on Aug. 11, for speeding, driving in more than one lane, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and providing false information to a law officer.

Tesha Nichole Riley, 42, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11 for resisting arrest by fleeing and controlled substance violation.

Robert Dalton Roche, 26, 117 Lumpkin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for drug court violation.

Joseph Thomas Stubbs, 37, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 11, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jonathan Zachary Terry, 35, 30024 Pearson Cemetery Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 11, for controlled substance violation.

Joel Austin Cagle, 28, 221 Dozier St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for DUI third.

Clifton Delmar McBride, 43, 112 Westchester Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for interfering with the operation of a school bus, false pretense and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages.

Michael Wayne Mitchell, 51, 166 Grover Barrett Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for shoplifting and probation violation.

James Williams Ousley, 56, 120 Robert Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for DUI.

Reginald Geroid Scott, 25, 102 Foxfire Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 12, for court order.

Jessica Anntoinette Burton, 29, 59418 Barringer Rd., Lacombe, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 13, for shoplifting.

Madeline Christine Manning, 20, 1295 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 13, for DUI.

James Richard Moore, 52, 40 Flynn Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 13, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Leamon Edward Pullens, 52, 302 North Hickory, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 13, for trespassing.

Colton Dee Treadway, 27, 309 S. Steele Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 13, for DUI.

Tyler James Williams, 23, 14190 Douglas Ave., Brewton Ala.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 13, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Dillon Ray Wynne, 31, 6 Easy St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 13, for resisting arrest by fleeing, DUI, public drunk/profanity and no driver’s license.

Richard Dale Dear, 36, 589 Highway 589, Apt. 2; Purvis; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 14, for burglary.

Treyvon Keylunjuray Magee, 23, 1005 E. Sycamore Rd.; arrested by Aug. 14, for three counts of contempt of court and domestic violence.

Danika Ann Shadden, 40, 462 Oak Hill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 14, for driving while license suspended, improper lighting, and no proof of insurance.

Shena Marie Faye, 28, 1089 River Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 15, for taking away of animal or motor vehicle, credit card fraud and contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Demarcus Gibson, 21, 713 Mitchell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 15, for DUI.

Lacy Elaine Holloway, 41, 49 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 15, for bad checks.

Brett Harrison Powell, 31, 7055 Madison Dr., Biloxi; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 15, for bad checks.

Marcus Dwayne Raine, 37, 61577 Ford Ham Rd., Bogalusa; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 15, for controlled substance violation.

Angel Shanya Spencer, 33, 182 Louis Lane, Lucedale; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 15, for four counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child.

Shaun Kelton Sumrall, 20, 191 Herrin Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 15, for no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, failure to stop when signaled, running stop sign, careless driving, no turn signal and speeding.

Daniel Joseph Britt, 35, 5267 Highway 43 N., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 16, for DUI.

Larry Charles Connerly, 61, 320 North Beech St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Jacarr Cormier, 32, 3746 Victoria Dr., West Palm Beach, Fla.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 16, for window tint law, no proof of insurance, no seatbelt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and controlled substance violation.

Angela Nichole George, 29, 28 Windy Acres Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 16, for malicious mischief and disturbance in public place.

Charles Larry Penton, 50, 31 Chuck Penton Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for DUI third and probation violation.

Delrae Deyonntae, 22, 22 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for trespassing.

Tommy Lee Spires, 31, 2320 Trotter St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 16, for trespassing.

Michael Lee Taylor, 54, 1109 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for four counts of contempt of court.

King Nicholas Williams, 30, 3305 Sandy Dr., Baker, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Adam Patrick Balkcom, 31, 91 N. Apple, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for disturbing the peace.

Micah Haley Byrd, 24, 793 Jones McClain Rd., Richton; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 17, for probation violation.

Justin Lance Hayes, 27, 12302 Theo Bilbo Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for controlled substance violation.

Jason Paul King, 44, 1108 Westwood Dr., Marrero, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for contempt of court.

Walter Aaron Pomelow, 64, 2951 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for possession of a controlled substance .

Treshay Mashette Quinn, 40, 417 S. Curran Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 17, for contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.