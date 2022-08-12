Arrests collected on Aug. 11, 2022

Christopher Lewis Cagins, 43, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for expired tag and driving while license suspended.

Nicholos Darnell Curry, 34, 1203 S. McGeehee St. Lot 7, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 4, for controlled substance violation and DUI.

Lindsey Marquise Dykes, 28, 46228 Jenkins Rd., Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for controlled substance violation.

Autumn Lorene High, 37, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Jiquan Miguel James, 26, 101 Village Circle, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 4, for domestic violence.

Tracy Lynn Penton, 53, 3 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for drug court violation.

Anne Marie Saul, 30, 3347 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for contempt of court.

Matthew S. Schapatone, 33, 22 Guy Penton Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while license suspended, careless driving, DUI second, improper lighting and possession of paraphernalia.

John Davis Stockstill, 29, 2104 Waynewood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 4, for embezzlement and receiving stolen property.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 157 Cliff Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for disorderly conduct.

Joshua Kyle Williams, 44, 28 Old Cross Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for domestic violence.

Mitchell Ray Daigle, 51, 7 Green Meadow Place; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for contempt of court.

Kevin Ryan Hartfield, 28, 772 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for grand larceny.

James Harvey, 34, 928 Clover Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for sale manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance.

Abraham Molina, 61, 12 B Dylan Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for domestic violence.

Edgar Ramos, 36, 3100 E. Pack Row Dr., Apt. 6, Arlington, Texas; arrested by MHP on Aug. 5, for DUI.

Lawrence Johnail Smith, 47, 320 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 5, for contempt of court.

Lauren Riley Tusa, 43, 9813 Pokia Way, Diamondhead; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 5, for U.S. Marshall.

Kevin Derrell Davison, 28, 115 S. Columbia St.; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 6, for probation violation.

Arron Ivan Gomez, 40, 1015 Walnut St., Newport, Ark.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 6, for domestic violence.

Gary Edward Head, 58, 106 Catfish Dr., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 6, for DUI.

Kelsie Marie Kane, 25, 400 Highway 11, S. Apt. 10; arrested by Poplarville PD on Aug. 6, for contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Frederick Rashad Kirsh, 32, 21 Raintree Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 6, for possession of a controlled substance.

Clayton Lassiter, 18, 1218 Ridgelane Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 6, for fleeing law enforcement, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired tag, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Blaine Chaisse Schofield, 31, 3787 Rivera Dr., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 6, for careless driving and controlled substance violation.

Joseph Jamal Bradshaw, 25, 18155 Truffle Lane Boyds, Boyds, MD; arrested by MHP on Aug. 7, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Tasha Duplechain, 51, 26368 Highway 23, Port Sulpher, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Tania Emboulas, 46, 548 Startford, Harahan, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for domestic violence.

Larry Gene Gonzalez, 31, 2118 Crestwood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 7, for domestic violence.

Chelsea Michelle Holladay, 27, 36276 Rheusaw, Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 7, for domestic violence, resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct and providing false information to a law officer.

Christopher Ladell Cowart, 50, 111 Wiggins Rd., Columbia; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 8, for domestic violence.

Matthew Benjamin Duncan, 24, 25 Lewis Farm Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 8, for commercial burglary.

Octavios Rashad Feazell, 30, 335 Rebecca Rd., Collins, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 8, for sale, transfer or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Derion Allen Pittman, 34, 863 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. H63; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 8, for probation violation.

Justin Kyle Westbrook, 21, 77 Cassidy Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 8, for public drunk/profanity.

Tyron Ananias Bell, 32, 904 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for DUI third.

Perry Eli Burnett, 50, 1623 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 9, for probation violation.

Deante Jerome Davis, 25, 162 Sullivan Rd., Mount Olive, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for sale, transfer or manufacture of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, driving in more than one lane and speeding.

Deadrian Juwan Davis, 22, 162 Sullivan Rd., Mount Olive, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for sale, transfer or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Tessa Lynn Fortenberry, 41, 6 Piney Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 9, for controlled substance violations.

Shelita Clivens, 37, 3823 Coventry St., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 9, for credit card fraud.

Austin McNay, 27, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for trespassing and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Corissa Marie O’Conner, 28, 7732 Thompson Rd., Long Beach; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for shoplifting.

Deshawn Dmario Sherman, 23, 42 Cascio, Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 9, for possession of marijuana and sale, transfer or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Raymond Anthony Hartfield, 52, 24 Daryl Lee Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for possession of paraphernalia, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, no insurance and expired tag.

Steven Mitchell, 39, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 10, for foreign fugitive warrant and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 10, for two counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Brandon Smith, 39, 601 Martin Dr., New Road, La.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 10, for no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance and expired tag.

William Chad Smith, 43, 57 Wheat Field Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and controlled substance violation.

Kevin Glen Watson, 54, 365 Hunt Rd., Foxworth, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for domestic violence.

Tesla Lynn Weed, 23, 211 Richardson Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 10, for possession of paraphernalia and no seatbelt.