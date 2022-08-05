Arrest reports collected on Aug. 4, 2022

Lucious Alfred Brown, 32, 139 Donald Penton Rd.; arrested by MDOC on July 28, for probation violation.

Lori Ann Champagne, 58, 210 Tate St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 28, for court order hold.

Robert Harris Hodge, 57, Ed Taylor Rd.; arrested by MDOC on July 28, for probation violation.

Justin Montrell Magee, 37, 2801 Cooper Rd., Apt. 133; arrested by Picayune PD on July 28, for parole violation.

Stacy Maher, 51, 3470 Highway 43 North; arrested by PRCSO on July 28, for DUI.

Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle, Apt. P2; arrested by Picayune PD on July 28, for contempt of court.

Demi Marie Lafleur, 27, 1409 First Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 29, for probation violation and two counts of forgery.

Joshua Joseph Pomes, 33, 516 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on July 29, for court order hold.

Tyler Maquel Raymond, 25, 104 Mitzy Dr., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on July 29, for shooting into a dwelling.

Tony James Bounds, 44, 2106 Adcox Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 30, for controlled substance violation, foreign fugitive warrant, probation violation and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 30, 3734 Highway 43 N.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for five counts of contempt of court.

Asim El Ibn Firnas, 33, 2325 County Rd., Georgetown, Texas; arrested by MHP on July 30, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Barrical Lynn Harris, 44, 25651 Highway 1041, Angie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for petit larceny.

Tanisha Michelle Morgan, 45, 15 Timber Creek Court, Purvis; arrested by Picayune PD on July 30, for grand larceny.

Antonio Hudson, 50, 537 Ashlin Park, Rome, Ga.; arrested by MHP on July 31, for sale, transfer, manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance within 12 consecutive month period, no driver’s license, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and following too closely.

Kevin Bryce Smart, 29, 25130 Highway 450, Franklinton, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 31, for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gloria Denise Tatum, 57, 533 Brown St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 31, for public drunk/profanity.

Darrick Heath Williams, 19, 614 Lewis Circle, Covington, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 31, for three counts of commercial burglary and conspiracy.

Angel Mauricio Reyes Espinal, 29, 4457 Popps Ferry Rd., Lot 19; arrested by MHP on Aug. 1, for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding and DUI.

Jessie L. Smith, 37, 72556 Highway 41, Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 1, for two counts of speeding, resisting arrest by fleeing, foreign fugitive hold, failure to stop when signaled, no turn signal, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and two counts of road lane violations.

Alexis Wynne Stockstill, 22, 1411 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 1, for resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of rabies inoculation violation, two counts of dogs running at large, identity theft, providing false identifying information to a law officer and contempt of court.

Jordan David Thomas, 31, 257 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 1, for contempt of court.

Robbie Lamar Triplet, 34, 95 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 1, for three counts of contempt of court, commercial burglary, residential burglary, trespassing, receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Ryan Jordan Dickerson, 24, 315 N. Steele Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 2, for residential burglary.

Tyler Joshua Koppie, 24, 1800 North Ramp Park St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 2, for obtaining a thing valued at less than $500 by false pretense.

George Christianson Vincent, 41, 343 Lott Rd., Perskinston; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Wesley Tyler Warren, 37, 264 Bankston Rd., Perkinston; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Ira Louis Applewhite, 32, 56 Hammock Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for controlled substance violation and trespassing.

Curtis Andrew Chauvin, 45, 132 Clyde Metzler Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 3, for drug court violation and providing false identifying information to a law officer.

Nattalie Rochelle Drouilhet, 31, 64 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for domestic violence.

Gary Hilton Falgoust, 35, 1346 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for two counts of contempt of court.

Aurelio David Ledet, 51, 5 Coyote Run; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for domestic violence.

Jerry Antony Marshall, 63, 7 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 3, for contempt of court and probation violation.

Jacqueline Shante McCastle, 28, 1218 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Ashley Lane Miller, 47, 147 Fox Pen Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 3 for probation violation.

Jamie Todd Walters, 43, 7 Zachery Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for controlled substance violation and false pretense.