World Athletics Championships Ends for Flynn, MSU

EUGENE, Ore. – The World Athletics Championships ended Sunday night for both Tiffany Flynn and the Mississippi State track and field program. The American entered Hayward Field looking to become the third former Bulldog to win a medal in the prestigious meet.

On her opening attempt of the evening, Flynn delivered a 6.48-meter jump (21-3.25, good enough for a seventh-place finish at the end of the first round. It would be the only mark successfully recorded as the Bulldog fouled her next two attempts, resulting in a 12th-place finish overall.

Sunday night was the second-career world final for Flynn, her first ending in a fourth-place finish at the World Indoor Championships in March. The No. 3-ranked American long jumper did what she needed to do in her Saturday’s qualifying round, soaring to a 6.73-meter jump. Though the mark fell two centimeters shy of the automatic qualifying threshold, it still propelled her to the final.

Though her night ended sooner than desired, the American still became the fourth former State track and field athlete to represent the Maroon and White in an event final.

Mississippi State will walk away from Hayward Field with both a bronze medal and a gold medal, won by Marco Arop in the men’s 800m and Anderson Peters in the men’s javelin. It was Arop’s first career Worlds medal, and the second medal won by a Canadian man in the event. Peters, meanwhile, defended his Worlds title crown, throwing over 90 meters three different times en route to his historic gold medal. The Grenadian became only the second man in World Athletics Championships history to defend his javelin title.

Keeping Up With MSU Track & Field

