Women’s Soccer Releases 2022 Schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss women’s soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare announced the 2022 schedule on Tuesday morning.

“We are at a turning point of our program history where we need to recommit to higher standards and transform as Golden Eagles do,” El-Zare said. “We will be ready to take on every challenge, put on an honest performance and grow because of it.”

The Golden Eagles open the season with a trio of exhibition matches against Pearl River (Aug. 5), William Carey (Aug. 10) and Jackson State (Aug. 14). All three matches will be at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex.

El-Zare will take his team on the road for the regular season opener, traveling to Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Perkinston, Miss. Southern Miss then goes on a two-game SEC swing at Auburn (Aug. 21) and Alabama (Aug. 25). The contest against the War Eagles is slated for a 1 p.m. start, while kickoff in Tuscaloosa is at 6 p.m.

The Golden Eagles’ home opener will be against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kickoff in Hattiesburg is scheduled for 2 p.m. They will continue the homestand with games against LSU (Sept. 4) and Mississippi State (Sept. 8).

Southern Miss will play its fifth and final SEC foe on Sept. 11 as it travels to Ole Miss for a 2 p.m. kickoff that Sunday.

The inaugural Sun Belt season for Southern Miss gets underway at Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Golden Eagles will then travel to ULM for some Thursday night action on Sept. 22.

The Black and Gold host its Sun Belt home opener against James Madison on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. Six days later, Texas State comes to the Hub City for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Golden Eagles continue its October schedule with a road game at Coastal Carolina (Oct. 6) before returning home to host Troy three days later(Oct. 9). A short trip to South Alabama (Oct. 14) will precede a game back in the Pine Belt against Appalachian State (Oct. 20) six days later. The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles will get underway at 3 p.m. that Thursday.

Southern Miss will close out its regular season road schedule at Arkansas State (Oct. 23) in Conway, Ark. It will then host the season finale against Louisiana with a 2 p.m. start on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Sun Belt Conference Championships are scheduled to get underway Monday, Oct. 31 in Foley, Ala. The championship game is on Sunday, Nov. 6.