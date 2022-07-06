Well-water screening, training set for Pearl River County

By Keri Collins Lewis

MSU Extension Service

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Private well owners in Pearl River County may participate in a free water-screening program offered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Participants are also invited, but not required, to attend an in-person informational meeting about proper management of onsite wastewater systems, commonly known as septic tanks or septic systems. Technical assistance is available to help troubleshoot septic system problems.

Sampling bottles and instructions can be picked up weekdays July 12-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MSU Extension office in Pearl River County at 204 Julia St., Poplarville. Water will be screened for total coliform and E.coli bacteria. Results and related recommendations will be sent by mail.

Participants should draw the water samples on July 26 and deliver them to the Extension office that same day.

The informational meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. on July 26. Register online for the training at https://bit.ly/3xW5Vfk.

For more information, contact Jason Barrett at 662-325-1788 or the Extension office in Pearl River County at 601-403-2280.

For video instructions on how to properly take a water sample, visit https://extension.msstate.edu/natural-resources/water/mswon.