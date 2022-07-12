Vivian Drawdy

On July 9, 2022, Vivian Irene Drawdy, age 79, of Pearl River, LA passed away peacefully. She is survived by her children, Robert Drawdy Jr., Johnny Drawdy, Valerie Swan, Jeffery Drawdy, and Clayton Drawdy, her sisters, Bobby Burket, Rita Fricke, and her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Drawdy Sr., and her parents JB & Cleo Shepard. Vivian’s passion was spending time with her dog Tina, drinking coffee, and sponsoring St. Jude as much as she could. She will be missed greatly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com