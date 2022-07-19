“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 12:28

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Triumph Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS, Rev. Dr. Laverne Cook, Jr. is Pastor. Visitation will be from 10-11am. Interment will be in the Rose Park Cemetery.

Victoria Bonner-Treadwell “Vicki” was called home to Christ on July 9, 2022, in The Woodlands, TX, surrounded by her loved ones. Vicki was born in Poplarville, MS on April 14, 1958, to the union of the late Ben and Margaret Bonner. At an early age, Vicki moved to Chicago, IL.

In 1984 Vicki met her loving husband Ezell “Zale” Treadwell at a local gas station. Together Vicki and Zale raised five children; and Vicki and Zale recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.

After raising children, Vicki decided to return to school in 2004 in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. She retired as an Operations Analyst in 2017.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Margaret Bonner, her grandmother Elouise Bowden-Washington, her first born son, Ben Bonner and several other cherished relatives.

Vicki’s legacy continues with her husband, Ezell Treadwell, her sisters: Margaret Ann Gibbs and Michelle Deanine Smith, her brother: Richie Neal Gibbs, her five children: Christopher Maurice Bonner (Kenya); Ariesha Elois Bonner (D’Urville ); Ezell Donte Treadwell Jr.; Victor Ivory Treadwell( Melinda); Kameron Jamal Robinson and one god-son, Jahbari K. Townsend; one uncle, John Robinson Sr.; her ten grandchildren: Kennedy, Jevone’, Jade’, Kristophe, Devryn, Ashlee, Autumn, Kyris, Victoria, Victor, Jr. and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home