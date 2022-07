Venetia Denise Luttrell Moakley of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday,

July 6, 2022, at the age of 53.

Services will be held by family at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Saturday July 23, 2022, at

4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit

www.picayunefh.com to leave an online condolence.