Unrestrained driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Kentwood – This morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 440 at the LA Hwy 1061 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore of Kentwood.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2000 Ford F-150, driven by 25-year-old David Hyde Jr. of Amite, was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 1061 at the intersection with LA Hwy 440. At the same time, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Moore, was eastbound on LA Hwy 440. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford failed to yield at the posted stop sign and traveled into the intersection. Upon entering the intersection, the Ford impacted the left side of the Jeep. After impact with the Ford, the Jeep overturned.

Moore was unrestrained and ejected from the Jeep. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hyde was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Hyde and Moore for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.