Unrestrained Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Covington – This afternoon, shortly after 1:35 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 437 near LA Hwy 40 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Young was northbound on LA Hwy 437 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle was southbound on LA Hwy 437. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled across the centerline and impacted the front of the Peterbilt.

Young was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples will be collected from both drivers for toxicological analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.