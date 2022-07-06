University of Mississippi Announces Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (05/24/2022)– The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

Caeli Bochicchio-Essex, of Lumberton, MS, majoring in General Business, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Robert Harrison, of Picayune, MS, majoring in History, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Katelyn Hensiek, of Carriere, MS, majoring in Psychology, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Lane Kindler, of Carriere, MS, majoring in Public Policy Leadership, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Elliz Ortiz, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Computer Science, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Tyler Penton, of Carriere, MS, majoring in Social Studies Education, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Brandon Roach, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in Music, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Lucinda Roberts, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Film Production, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Jacob Seals, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Hospitality Management, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Kathryn Spiers, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Math Education and Mathematics, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Sayla Taylor, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in English, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

