University of Mississippi Announces Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (05/26/2022)– The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Lana Welborn, of Poplarville, MS, majoring in General Business, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Kellie Smith, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in English and Rhetoric, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Evelyn Shuler, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Anya Merrell, of Poplarville, MS, majoring in Chemistry, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Courtney Jones, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Allied Health Studies, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Wallace Herrin, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Electrical Engineering, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Myah Harper, of Picayune, MS, majoring in Theatre, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Cameron Hammers, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Ravyn Garrett, of Poplarville, MS, majoring in Marketing and Commun. Strategy and Accountancy, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Kanon Anderson, of Perkinston, MS, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

