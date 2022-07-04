Two El Salvadoran Men Sentenced for Transporting an Illegal Alien

Gulfport, Miss. – Two El Salvadoran nationals were sentenced for the federal felony offense of unlawful transportation of an alien within the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, and Chief Patrol Agent Jason E. Schneider of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector.

Jairo Levi Rivera-Ayala, 27, and Herberth Anton Rodriguez-Ayala, 34, were each sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Both Rivera-Ayala and Rodriguez-Ayala had previously pled guilty to the unlawful transportation of an alien within the U.S.

The defendants were also sentenced to three-year terms of supervised release (TSR) to begin after completion of their prison sentences. Finally, after completion of their sentences, both men are subject to U.S. Department of Homeland Security proceedings to remove them from the United States. While their TSRs would be non-reporting while residing outside the U.S., if either man were to unlawfully return to the U.S. during the three-year TSR, he could receive additional prison time for violating the TSR in addition to separate prosecution for unlawful return after removal

According to court documents, Rivera-Ayala and Rodriguez-Ayala were arrested on September 14, 2021, on Interstate 10 (eastbound) in Harrison County. A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a vehicle stop of an SUV and identified the driver as Jairo Levi Rivera-Ayala. Rivera-Ayala’s brother, Herberth Anton Rodriguez-Ayala, was the front seat passenger, and later was identified as a co-driver. The vehicle also contained ten additional passengers for a total of twelve persons in a vehicle designed, and with seatbelts, for only seven people.

The U.S. Border Patrol responded to the scene and determined that all twelve occupants of the SUV were illegally present in the United States.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.