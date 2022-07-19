Troopers working suspected hit and run death in St. Tammany Parish

Covington – Sunday morning, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish. The incident claimed the life of a female.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Amanda Hyneman of Pearl River.

The female was located on the roadway of U.S. Hwy 190 northbound with severe injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Amanda Rose Hyneman, the woman found alongside Hwy. 190 between Mandeville and Covington early Sunday, died from multiple blunt force trauma, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said after an autopsy.

Hyneman, 33, is believed to have been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash, and the Louisiana State Police are investigating.

Preston has tentatively ruled the manner of death as accidental, pending further investigation.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have information related to the incident or the unidentified female, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.