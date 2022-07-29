Three from men’s basketball headed to NBPA Top 50 Camp

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) – Alcorn State Men’s Basketball student-athletes Dominic Brewton, Dontrell McQuarter and Oddyst Walker have all been selected to attend the Top 50 Camp hosted by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), taking place Thursday, July 28, and running through July 30th on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. The Top 50 Camp returns after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

First developed in 2017, the Top 50 Camp features a group of the best players from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), respectively. Modeled after the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp, players at the Top 50 Camp will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and personal development sessions off the court.

The Top 50 Camp will also allow players to showcase their talent against the best of their neighboring conference through highly competitive scrimmages and games.

“The Top 50 Camp has proven to be an amazing environment for the NBPA to deepen its connection with the HBCU community,” said Purvis Short, NBPA Chief of Player Programs.

“After a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are very excited to resume our partnership with the SIAC and SWAC to provide an all-encompassing experience for these HBCU athletes that will help prepare them for success on and off the court.”

Last season, Alcorn State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Landon Bussie led the Braves to a 17-17 overall record en route to winning the SWAC regular season title with a league mark of 14-4.

Bussie was awarded the conference’s Coach of the Year award at the end of the season, with the Purple and Gold capturing its first league title since the 2001-02 campaign under legendary head coach Davey L. Whitney.

Brewton averaged 9.0 points and 5.2 rebounds last season for Alcorn, while McQuarter chipped in with 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Walker started in 19-of-25 games for the Braves as he averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 boards on the campaign.

At the Top 50 Camp, current and retired NBA players interested in pursuing a career in intercollegiate athletics will have an opportunity to coach on-court activities and lead in player development exercises. Through this structure, the Top 50 Camp is designed to cultivate and create coaching and talent pipelines for current and retired NBA players interested in careers in intercollegiate athletics.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to continue to partner with the NBPA TOP 50 Camp," said Dr. Charles McClelland, Commissioner of the SWAC.

“This partnership serves as a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to participate in athletic and professional development initiatives that will positively impact them in a wide variety of ways. Some of the top names in basketball serve as the mentors and coaches for this great event and the overall high level of knowledge and expertise shared with our student-athletes creates truly impactful and memorable experiences for all of those involved.”

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players’ group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.