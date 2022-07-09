The freedom won and maintained

By Ronnie Michel

It was 246 years ago that 56 men gathered to sign the Declaration of Independence.

The youngest was 26 years old and the oldest, Ben Franklin, was 70. The majority were men who lacked nothing except that which they were willing to risk their lives – their freedom.

Their names were signed in ink, but it may have well been with their own blood, for if the cause failed, each could have been found guilty of treason and hung.

Signing was an act of heroism matched on the battlefield. Five of the signers were captured while fighting in the war. Like hundreds of others at that time, many of the signers saw their homes and property occupied, ransacked, and vandalized. One signer watched as his two sons were captured and another witnessed his son’s death on the battlefield. These experiences were shared by countless others.

The freedom that was won has had to be maintained over the years. In any community, you will find veterans who have sacrificed their time, strength, and sometimes their health in service to our country. Others sacrificed their lives.

At this moment, thousands of men and women are stationed around the world. Determined to defend the liberty previous generation fought for, these soldiers are prepared, poise, and ready to act at the slightest hint of enemy encroachment.

Much more precious is the freedom Jesus paid for dearly. He willingly surrendered to a torturous death and in doing so purchased our freedom from the hands of the enemy. When you meet Him at the cross, you walk away freed from sin, sickness, poverty, and mental torment. Enjoy that freedom. Walk in that freedom. Fight to maintain that freedom.

In John 8:36, Jesus said, “So if the Son sets you free, you will indeed be free.”

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.