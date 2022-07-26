Terrell lawrence Arrington

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Special to the Item

Mass of Christian Burial Services for Terrell Laurence Arrington, age 82, of Picayune, MS who passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 will be held, Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Internment will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm in Biloxi National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Death Notices

Andrea Dufrene

George Mitchell

Herman Elfer Jr.

Venetia Denise Luttrell Moakley

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar