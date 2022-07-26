Terrell lawrence Arrington
Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial Services for Terrell Laurence Arrington, age 82, of Picayune, MS who passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 will be held, Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Internment will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm in Biloxi National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.