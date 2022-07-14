Sylvia Gioe Littlejohn of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 81, in the comfort of her home.

Sylvia was a twenty-year resident of Carriere and a member of West Union Baptist Church. She loved her garden’s and enjoyed fishing in her pond. She had great love for her children and grandchildren. She very much loved her church and church members. She is greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David Littlejohn, Sr; son, David Littlejohn, Jr. (Dawn); daughter, Dawn Quirk (Brenden); brothers, Benjamin J. Gioe and Joseph A. Gioe; sister, Patsy Randazzo; grandchildren, Kyle ( Danielle), Casey, Brittanie (Ben), and Jhaemie (Sean); great-grandchildren, Mia, Vivian, Willow, Rosselda, Conell, and Dorothy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin J. Gioe and Dorothy Mae Gioe.

Visitation will be held by family, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, at West Union Baptist Church. Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro Budd Putman.

West Union Baptist Church 560 West Union Road, Carriere, MS 39426

