Stennis Airport hosted fly-in set for July 16

By Jace Ponder

Hancock Port and Harbor Public Relations

KILN, MISS. – Stennis International Airport will host a fly-in July 16 with planes and pilots from around the region.

The family-friendly event will be held from 9am to 1pm. Visitors will be able to view planes and meet pilots and learn about aviation. Food and drinks will be for sale from food trucks on site.

The event marks the 15th anniversary of the Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control Tower at Stennis Airport. During the event, tours of the tower will occur every 30 minutes starting from 10am to noon.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapters from Slidell and Diamondhead will join the event. EAA’s Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youth ages 8–17 an opportunity to fly in a general aviation airplane.

The flights are offered free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis and are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers.

Aviation companies from the area will be on site with displays and information booths.

“This will be a fun, family-friendly event that shows how accessible flight is in Hancock County,” said Chanse Watson, airport director. “From private planes to military jets and helicopters, you never know what kind of aircraft you’ll see at Stennis International.”

Stennis International Airport is located at 7250 Stennis Airport Road in Kiln. For more info, visit www.flystennis.com or follow @FlyStennis on Facebook.