StateToTheShow: WPF Series 2

STARKVILLE – After the WPF’s second series of games, Annie Willis has climbed to the top of the league’s pitching leaderboard.

Willis now ranks second on the Smash It Sports Vipers with a 2.33 ERA, which is fifth in the league. That’s thanks in large part to 4.2 scoreless frames over the team’s most-recent two games.

Most-recently, Willis entered in the bottom of the fourth against the USSSA Pride on June 29, with her team trailing by four. She kept the Vipers in the ballgame, striking out three while working around a pair of hits and walks, but the Vipers could only muster two runs to cut into the deficit.

Fa Leilua turned in her best professional game to date on June 23 against the Florida Vibe. She went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and scored twice. She opened the Vipers’ scoring in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly and later also reached on a hit-by-pitch.

Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) is the official professional softball league in the United States, founded by USA Softball, USSSA and Smash It Sports. WPF replaces the former NPF and will showcase the best athletes in softball, provide a world-class experience for fans, and connect young girls to their idols.

The Smash It Sports and the USSSA Pride will play a series of exhibitions across the country this summer as the inaugural season will focus on highlighting the league’s launch and attracting new fans and partners. All games will stream on usssalive.com.

