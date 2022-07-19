Stanley Wayne King

Published 9:51 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Stanley Wayne King, age 74 Years, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Seth Stanley will officiate the service.

A native of Bogalusa, LA, he was raised in Zachary, LA. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a retired Facility Technician for AT&T, and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Dale King, Sr. and Edwina Pennington King; and his brother, Leonard Dale King, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bettye Jayne Rood King; his children, Bridget (Brent) King Harris, Rodney (Ashlie) Wayne King, Belinda (Clayton) Jarolimek, and Donna (Gen) Beech Breeland; 7 grandchildren, Emily Ladner, Anna Faith (Hayden) Nugent, Macie & Ethan King, Avery Kobs, Henry & Hudson Jarolimek; his sister, Sandra King Gurney; and numerous nieces & nephews.

