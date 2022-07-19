Funeral Services for Stanley Wayne King, age 74 Years, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Seth Stanley will officiate the service.

A native of Bogalusa, LA, he was raised in Zachary, LA. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a retired Facility Technician for AT&T, and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Dale King, Sr. and Edwina Pennington King; and his brother, Leonard Dale King, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bettye Jayne Rood King; his children, Bridget (Brent) King Harris, Rodney (Ashlie) Wayne King, Belinda (Clayton) Jarolimek, and Donna (Gen) Beech Breeland; 7 grandchildren, Emily Ladner, Anna Faith (Hayden) Nugent, Macie & Ethan King, Avery Kobs, Henry & Hudson Jarolimek; his sister, Sandra King Gurney; and numerous nieces & nephews.

