Shirley Hollimon

Funeral Services for Shirley Blanche Hollimon, age 90, of Long Beach, MS, who passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:30 am at Central Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Central Baptist Church.

Private burial in McNeill Cemetery at a later time under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Brother Danny Roy Johnson will officiate the service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Spiers, Sr. and Blanche Odell Spiers; her husband, Hugh Dixon Hollimon; her son, Ronnie Hollimon; her grandson, Rhys Matthew Harrell; her brothers, Jack Spiers, Robert Spiers, Jr., and Max Spiers.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alan (Pam) Hollimon; her daughters, Donnie Hollimon, Connie Hollimon Madre, and Penny (Barry) Harrell; her 7 grandchildren, Emily Shepherd, Zachary Hollimon, Casey Hollimon, Jake Hollimon, Neal Hollimon, Ryan Harrell, Katie Harrell; 15 great grandchildren; and her sister, Peggy Garagio.

