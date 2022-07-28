Sharon Megehee Bowman, 74 of Ardmore, passed away on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Bowman was born on December 1st, 1947, to Harold E. and Ada Lee Byrd Megehee.

Mrs. Bowman is survived by her husband of 53 ½ years, Mark L. Bowman; sons Chris Bowman (fiancée Karen Bayliss) and Andy Bowman (Jenna); brother H. Mark Megehee (Kathleen); grandchildren Bethany Bowman, Benjamin Bowman, and Baleigh Anne Bowman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bowman on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Byrd Chapel United Methodist Church, the address is 26 Byrd Chapel Road, Carriere Mississippi 39246 or contributions to your local animal shelter.