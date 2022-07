Seventy-two student athletes earn All-Academic honors

After finding success on the fields and courts this past year, several SMCC student athletes also shined in the classroom as 73 earned academic awards.

Of the 73 honored 53 earned MACCC Academic All-State honors (3.8-4.0 GPA) while the remaining 20 earned MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State (3.25-3.79 GPA)

A total of 39 of the honorees also earned NJCAA All-Academic nods with seven named to the first team (4.0 GPA), 13 to the second team (3.80-3.99 GPA) and 19 to the third team (3.60-3.79 GPA).

The following is a list of honorees:

Baseball

Taylor Alford MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Hayden Barrett MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Austin Boarden MACCC Academic All-State

Lake Carmichael MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Cole Giordano MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Hunter Harrell MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Braiden Jones MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Christian Kell MACCC Academic All-State

Caiden Necaise MACCC Academic All-State

Lane Nichelson MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Cole Tillman MACCC Academic All-State

Brady Tynes MACCC Academic All-State

Bradley Whitaker MACCC Academic All-State

Brady Wilson MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

James Yeager MACCC Academic All-State

Basketball (M)

Mazae Blake MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Dominic Brown MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Trent Coleman MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Demarcus Ellzey MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Joe Holloway MACCC Academic All-State

Edward Lacey MACCC Academic All-State

Eli Lamb MACCC Academic All-State

Basketball (W)

JoJo Briggs MACCCC Academic All-State

Justice Cox MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Abbey Gallager MACCC Academic All-State

Nia Hardison MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Mia Wheeler MACCC Academic All-State

Football

Fred Lewis MACCC Academic All-State

Markwan Perkins MACCC Academic All-State

Golf

Beau Pullen MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Soccer (M)

Juan Boteo MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Jacob Cochran MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Franco Fasoli* MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Noah Harris MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Nick Jenkins MACCC Academic All-State

Jason Lopez MACCC Academic All-State

Cooper Odom MACCC Academic All-State

Hayden Peek MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Thomas Peralta MACCC Academic All-State

Christian Sherrill-Jordan MACCC Academic All-State

Kelston Seymour MACCC Academic All-State

Rajae Thompson MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Soccer (W)

Chloe Folse MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Haven Jarvis MACCC Academic All-State

Taylor Levy MACCC Academic All-State

Breauna McDonald MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Alex Manning MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Ashlinn Palm MACCC Academic All-State

Kelsey Powell MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Angelajoy Remoto MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Alexandra Shimasaki MACCC Academic All-State

Ella Silvan MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Ellie Wood MACCC Academic All-State

Tatiana Wood MACCC Academic All-State

Juana Wulff MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Softball

Lana Bridges MACCC Academic All-State

Bailey Buckley MACCC Academic All-State

Aundria Eirls MACCC Academic All-State

Halee Jenkins MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Mel Lewis MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Maggie Magee MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Hannah Picazo MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Lilli Robertson MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Sarah Stockstill MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Emme Wallace MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

Kacey Beth Wallace MACCC Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team

Tennis (M)

Caleb Boutwell MACCC Academic All-State

Franco Fasoli* MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

JP Johnson MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team

*dual sport athlete (also played tennis)

Tennis (W)

Lana Anderson MACCC Academic All-State

Tara Freeman MACCC Distinguished Academic All-State/NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team

Skyla Preston MACCC Academic All-State