Seventy-three Pearl River student-athletes earn Academic All-MACCC recognition

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Seventy-three Pearl River student athletes were recognized by the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference for earning Distinguished or All-State academic recognition.

Student-athletes with a GPA 3.8 or higher earn Distinguished honors, and those with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 receive All-State distinction. Twenty-five Wildcats were recognized with Distinguished honors and 48 with All-State honors.

The 2021-2022 PRCC MACCC Academic All-State honorees are below:

Baseball

Distinguished All-State: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Blake Hooks (Petal), Will Martin (Brandon)

Academic All-State: Gabe Broadus (Wilmer, Ala.; Faith Academy), Cooper Coosksey (Bay St. Louis), Triston Hickman (Wiggins; Stone), Brennan Jones (Gulfport; West Harrison), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian); J.P. Lyon (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Matt Mercer (Richton; Petal), Hayden Nored (Sumrall), Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison), Will Passeau (Mobile, Ala.; St. Paul’s), Mason Smith (Laurel; Northeast Jones), Cole Tolbert (Laurel; West Jones), Logan Walters (Petal)

Football

Academic All-State: Jalen Franks (Magee), Ken Irving (D’Iberville), Michael Owens (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Taurese Sibley (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Kyle Stockstill (Picayune), Kevine Wilcox (Carriere; Pearl River Central)

Golf

Distinguished All-State: Madison Gay (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Hunter Robinson (Purvis)

Academic All-State: Isaac Hickman (Picayune)

Men’s Basketball

Academic All-State: J.D. Allen (Brookhaven; Wesson)

Men’s Soccer

Academic All-State: Julio Cezar (Curitiba, Brazil), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock), Austin Schruff (Bay St. Louis; Saint Stanislaus), Bradley Stines (Poplarville), Gavin Taylor (Gulfport)

Softball

Distinguished All-State: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Janna Peterson (Poplarville), Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)

Academic All-State: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Cassidy Cartwright (Poplarville), Erin Daughtery (Vancleave), Kallie Hunt (Picayune), Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion), Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya), Keigan Pearson (Carriere; Pearl River Central)

Volleyball

Distinguished All-State: Emma Bahr (Ocean Springs), Leah Draine (Mobile, Ala.; Mattie T. Blount), Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg), Sydney Salter (Vancleave)

Academic All-State: Payton McKerchie (Vancleave), Chloe Paske (St. Martin), Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin), Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic)

Women’s Basketball

Academic All-State: Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County), Gabby Collier (Brandon), Anessa Dussette (Houston, Texas; Manvel), Raven Smith (Kiln; Hancock), Bryanna Taylor (Terry), Halle Traylor (Tupelo)

Women’s Soccer

Distinguished All-State: Blaire Alexander (Poplarville), Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Alexis Cochran (Hurley; East Central), Ally Davis (Hattiesburg; Homeschool), Samantha Kennedy (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Delaney Owen (Gulfport), Sydney Salter (Vancleave), Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg; Homeschool), Sydney Spataro (Long Beach), Lola Taylor (Ocean Springs)

Academic All-State: Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County), Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Mackenzie McKinney (Gulfport), Aubrey Wawrek (Long Beach; Our Lady Academy)

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).