SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Conference Opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced each school’s League opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. Mississippi State will play a 16-game league schedule consisting of eight home and eight road games. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

In the 14th season of the 16-game SEC schedule, Mississippi State has drawn home-and-home games with Tennessee and Texas A&M, along with permanent opponent Ole Miss. This will be the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Bulldogs will play Texas A&M and Tennessee home and away as part of its SEC regular season schedule.

Mississippi State’s remaining five home games will feature South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn. On top of their previously mentioned road games, the Bulldogs will have a tough travel schedule ahead of them with trips to Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State’s home slate features some exciting matchups inside Humphrey Coliseum, highlighted by hosting the defending national champion Gamecocks and the reigning SEC champion Wildcats. State has won two of the last three meetings against South Carolina and Kentucky inside The Hump.

The road schedule features a collection of games that have been favorable road trips for the Bulldogs of late. Mississippi State will enter both Baton Rouge and Gainesville on four-game road-winning streaks that date back to the 2016 season while bringing a pair of three-game road-winning streaks to Nashville and Athens.

Last season the SEC secured an NCAA-best eight tournament berths for the sixth time in conference history, most by any conference. The SEC has been represented in 30 of the 40 all-time NCAA Final Fours, most by any conference while appearing in a nation-best 19 NCAA Championship games.

For the 2022-23 season, Mississippi State returns 2022 WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-SEC performer Anastasia Hayes, along with 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team honoree Denae Carter. Last season’s leading rebounder and second leading scorer, JerKaila Jordan, is also primed for another outstanding season in Maroon and White.

