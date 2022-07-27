Robinson Reviews Historic 2021-22 Campaign
Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Championships in men’s cross country, football, women’s volleyball, women’s basketball, and women’s tennis, highlighted by unique individual accomplishments, accentuated the last 12 months.
“Across the board, this was one of the most successful athletics campaigns for Jackson State University,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson, himself the winner of the Cushman and Wakefield NACDA Athletic Director of the Year award. “Our student-athletes shined in every sport, both in competition and in the classroom, and have set the bar high for future successes. All of Tiger Nation should be extremely proud of the accomplishments of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. This year showed the significant power and impact of Jackson State University when we come together for THEE. There is nothing we can’t accomplish when we do it as one. We will always strive to Build On Tradition, and Blaze New Trails. This is only the beginning.”
Jackson State finished second in the Commissioner’s Cup Standings as the best all-around program in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The second-place finish is the highest for the program since the 2010-11 campaign when Tiger Athletics won the cup.
- The JSU men finished second in the men’s sports standings. The Tigers won the league championship in cross country for the second time in four years, won the Eastern Division title in football for the first time since 2013, and the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007.
- The Lady Tigers combined for a third-place finish in the women’s sports standings. Women’s basketball won the regular season title for the third straight year, and the conference tournament title for the second year in a row. Women’s tennis won the SWAC Regular Season title and the overall SWAC title for the first time since 2005. Volleyball won the regular season title for the second straight year and finished second overall, and softball advanced to the SWAC Tournament semifinals.
- Football set a school record for wins (11) and women’s basketball tied a school record for wins (23), and, along with women’s tennis, each went undefeated in SWAC play.
- Jackson State produced an NFL Draft Pick (James Houston), a WNBA Draft Pick (Ameshya Williams-Holliday), and a U.S. Olympian (Alexis Roberts).
- In the classroom, JSU student-athletes combined for a 3.2-grade point average, with more than 200 students attaining a 3.0 GPA, with 10 producing a perfect 4.0 GPA as 55 student-athletes and student-athletics staff earned degrees.
- Robinson is the first Athletic Director in JSU history to raise more than $1 million in sponsorships and private support combined.
Men’s Cross Country – Won SWAC Championship
- Brian Koringo – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Jalllah Galimah – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Tyler Duncan – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Mark Thorne – SWAC Coach Of The Year
Women’s Cross Country – Finished 5th
- Mercy Chebii – 1st Team All-SWAC; NCAA Qualifier
Soccer – Finished 6th
- Annalise Brunson – 2nd Team All SWAC
Volleyball – Won SWAC Regular Season Championship; SWAC Tournament Runner-Up
- Olivia Flanigan – 1st Team All-SWAC; SWAC Freshman of the Year
- Alexis Williams – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Damassy Thompson – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Taila Gaines – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Trinity Bryant – 2nd Team All-SWAC
Football – Won SWAC Eastern Division Championship; Won SWAC Championship
- James Houston IV – 1st Team All-SWAC; SWAC Newcomer of the Year; 100th NFL Draft Pick in program history (6th round to Detroit Lions)
- Shedeur Sanders – 2nd Team All-SWAC; SWAC Freshman of the Year; Jerry Rice Stats Perform FCS National Freshman of the Year; BOXTOTOW National Impact Player Of The Year
- Antawn Owens – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Aubrey Miller – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Isaiah Bolden – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Keith Corbin III – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Tony Gray – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Keonte Hampton – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Shilo Sanders – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Deion Sanders – SWAC Coach of the Year; Eddie Robinson Stats Perform FCS National Coach of the Year; BOXTOTOW National Coach Of The Year’ Black College Hall of Fame Coach of the Year
- Set school record for wins (11)
- Set FCS Record in Average Home Attendance – 42,293
Women’s Indoor Track – Finished 6th
- Hannah White – 1st Team All SWAC Shot Put; 2nd Team All-SWAC Weight Throw
- Lillian Dudley – 2nd Team All-SWAC Shot Put
Men’s Indoor Track – Finished 3rd
- Jallah Galimah – 1st Team All-SWAC in Mile; Set Conference Record
- Loftin Keys – 1st Team All-SWAC / 60-meter hurdles
- Christian McNair-Jones – 2nd Team All-SWAC / 60-meter hurdles
- Davieon Carter – 2nd Team All-SWAC / Weight Throw
Women’s Basketball –SWAC Regular Season Champions; SWAC Tournament Champions
- Ameshya Williams-Holliday – 1st team All SWAC; SWAC Player of the Year; Defensive Player of the Year; SWAC All-Tournament Team; Became 1st JSU player, 2nd SWAC player, and 6th HBCU player selected in WNBA Draft (25th overall to Indiana); first HBCU player drafted since 2002; SWAC Woman Of The Year
- Dayzsha Rogan – 2nd Team All SWAC; SWAC Tournament MVP
- Miya Crump – SWAC All-Tournament Team
- Tomekia Reed – Coach of the Year / BOXTOROW National Coach of the Year
- Alexis Roberts made team USA and won Gold Medal in 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil
- Became first SWAC women’s team to go 18-0 in league play; tied school-record for wins
- Won 21 straight games entering NCAA Tournament
- Have won 29 consecutive home games (2nd longest active streak in country)
Men’s Basketball – Finished Tied for 6th
- Jayveous McKinnis – 1st Team All-SWAC; Defensive Player of the Year
- Jonas James – Selected to Play in HBCU All-Star Game
Bowling – Finished Tied-5th
- Mariana Viveros – 2nd Team All-SWAC
- Juliana Rincon – SWAC All-Tournament Team
Women’s Tennis – Won SWAC Regular Season Championship; Won SWAC Tournament Championship
- Tyra-Nicole Whyte – 1st Team All-SWAC; SWAC All-Tournament Team
- Daniela Ramos – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Zeina Shabaan – 1st Team All-SWAC
- Paula Arcarons – SWAC Tournament MVP
- Robin Alston – SWAC All-Tournament Team
- Gabrielle Moore – SWAC Coach of the Year
Men’s Tennis – Finished 2nd
- Francisco Vargas – 1st Team All-SWAC; SWAC All-Tournament Team
- Richy Gamo – 2nd Team All-SWAC; SWAC Tournament Team
- Raul Centeno – 2nd Team All-SWAC
Women’s Outdoor Track – Finished 8th
- Hannah White – 1st Team All-SWAC Shot Put; 1st Team All-SWAC Discus; NCAA Qualifier in Both Events (finished 31st in Shot Put in regionals; finished 22nd in discus)
- Lillian Dudley – 2nd Team All-SWAC Shot Put
- Kymoi Noray – 1st Team All-SWAC Javelin
Men’s Outdoor Track – Finished 6th
- Jallah Galimah – 1st Team All-SWAC 1500 meters
- Christian McNair-Jones – 1st Team All-SWAC 100-meter hurdles
- Davieon Center – 2nd Team All-SWAC Shot Put; 2nd Team All-SWAC Hammer Throw
Softball – Finished T-2ND in SWAC East; Lost in SWAC Tournament Semifinals
- Lauren Stewart – 2nd Team All-SWAC; SWAC All-Tournament Team; NCAA Triples Champion
Baseball – Finished 4th in SWAC East
- Ty Hill – 2nd Team All-SWAC; 1st Team Black College Nines