Poplarville School District restart plan

Poplarville School District will offer a traditional classroom model for the 2022-23 school year, according to the district’s restart plan.

PSD will consider guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health for this school year’s and follow any mandates issued by that agency.

In terms of COVID guidelines, masks and face coverings are recommended but optional for students and staff. Masks will be required if PSD or a particular school reaches a COVID positivity rate of 12 percent. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at all school entrances and in every classroom. Health and safety practices such as regular use of hand sanitizer and classroom disinfect procedures will be observed. Hand sanitizer will be available on every bus and drivers will disinfect their busses at the end of their route. Drivers and students can wear a mask or face covering while on the bus as long as they meet the dress code requirements.

All cafeterias will be open and fully functional this year. Athletic events and activities will follow the Mississippi High School Activities Association guidelines.

PSD wants to remind parents to not send children to school if they are ill. Any student or staff member with a fever of 100 degrees or higher should not attend school.

Changes to this plan could be altered by the Poplarville School Board of Trustees or other executive orders.