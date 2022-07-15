Poplarville School Board handles routine matters

Published 9:37 am Friday, July 15, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

Pictured from left, Poplarville School Board of Trustees Vice President Winston Herndon, Board member Heather Holiday, President Jill Smith and Board member Violine Jordan look over their notes during Monday's Board of Trustees meeting. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, the Board approved everything on its agenda in preparation for the 2022-23 school year.

The Board approved its agenda covering handbooks, plans, and manuals for the 2022-2023 school year for all Poplarville schools. Board members also approved the Poplarville School District Occupational Safety and Crisis Response Plan for all of the district’s schools.

The Board then approved four collaboration agreements. They are with Picayune School District Early Head Start, Millcreek Schools LLC, Will’s Way Pediatric Behavioral Psychology and USM: The Children’s Center for Communication and Development.

The Board also accepted a grant in the amount of $1,287 from Mississippi Department of Education FY22 Career and Technology Education.

In other business the Board approved the June 2022 pay roll in the amount of $1.2 million. The Board also approved financial reports for May 2022, approved personnel recommendations, including a request to advertise for substitute nurse positions.

The next Board meeting will take place in the Poplarville High School library on Monday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

