Phillis Wise

Phyllis Mitchell Wise, 90, of Carriere, MS, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She passed away peacefully from this life at her residence. She was born in Pearl River County, MS, December 21, 1931. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Phyllis was a member of New Henleyfield Southern Baptist Church.

Phyllis was truly an inspirational role model to all who knew her. She was well known in the 1970’s and 80’s as the Cake Lady from Henleyfield. Hundreds of wedding cakes for couples in Pearl River County were made by Phyllis Wise. After being widowed at the age of 58, she enrolled in college and obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing from Pearl River Community College at the age of 62. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the next twenty-six years, retiring at the age of 88. Phyllis loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, cooking for her family and watching Hallmark movies.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas Andrew and Myrtle Smith Mitchell; husband, Shirley E. Wise; son, Kyle Wynne Wise; brother, Kenneth Mitchell and sister-in-laws, Jerry Sanderson Mitchell and Anna Earl Wise Mitchell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Reginald E. Wise (Beverly); daughter, Nancy Wise Carnaggio (Frank); grandchildren, Melissa Wise Philley (Benjamin); Matthew Wise; Mitchell Wise; Michael “Andy” Hunter (Rachel); Lucas Hunter (Lindi); Shelley Hunter Jeselink (Jarod); Kylee Fox; fifteen great grandchildren; brother, Carthell Mitchell (Wanda); brother, Pete Mitchell; sister, Nancy Williams and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

The family would especially like to thank her caregivers, Brenda Price and Virginia Purvis and neighbors Glen and Wendy Cucullu.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held July, 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm at New Henleyfield Southern Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Henleyfield Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Rev. R.T. Buckley and Rev. Hunter Williams will officiate the service.

