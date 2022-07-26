Pearl River County School District approves relaunch plan for coming school year

During Thursday’s Pearl River County School Board of Trustees meeting, the Board reviewed and approved the revised re-launch plan for the 2022-23 year.

The re-launch plan provides updated guidelines that will be followed by the entire school district to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It’s recommended that all PRCSD students, employees and visitors wear a proper face covering, covering the nose and mouth. They should be worn on school campuses and on school busses whenever it is not possible to social distance. Mississippi State Department of Health defines social distancing as at least three feet of physical distance between individuals.

Parents are still encouraged to screen their child prior to leaving home to attend school each day. Staff members are also encouraged to screen themselves each day before leaving for work. Individuals should stay home if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher and/or have noticeable COVID/flu symptoms.

Visitors are recommended to schedule appointments if planning to visit a school building. All visitors should complete a self-check before entering a school building. Visitors with a fever greater than 100 and/or COVID/flu symptoms should not enter school buildings or offices.

Cleaning of restrooms, emptying all trashcans and sweeping and mopping all floors will be done daily by a custodial service for sanitizing and disinfecting all facilities. PRC students and employees are responsible for cleaning and sanitizing high touch surface areas in their personal workspace. Employees will also refilling hand sanitizer units as needed. Students are asked to assist teachers in keeping the rooms disinfected and sanitized.

Signs and markings will be in place at all schools to encourage social distancing, proper hygiene and face coverings.

Student meals will be held at each respective school cafeteria. Students participating in the virtual learning option at Pearl River Central High School will be able to pick up students meals between 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. each day in the Carriere cafeteria parking lot.

PRCHS will be the only campus to offer a full-time virtual school option in the 2022-23 school year.

Students in grades Pre K to 12th who cannot attend school due to health concerns per physician orders, may apply for homebound instruction through the Pearl River County School District’s Student Services Office by contacting Mr.

Mike Posey at mposey@prc.k12.ms.us. Students who qualify for homebound services may be provided instruction through virtual learning at PRCHS, through Google Classroom at PRCMS and through teacher support and/or mixed virtual learning options at PRCES.

Information on the PRCHS Virtual Learning Option for the

2022-2023 school year can be found on the PRCSD website at sites.google.com/prc.k12.ms.us/virtuallearning/home.