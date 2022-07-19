Pearl River Athletics going cashless for ticketing in 2022-23

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Athletics Department is going cashless for athletics ticketing beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. The change is part of an effort to reduce time that fans spend in line at the box office while also improving the overall fan experience in the process.

The Wildcats join a growing number of colleges and universities that are exclusively accepting online tickets.

“We are always looking at the best ways to improve the fan experience. Long lines and bottlenecks make for an awful first impression,” Director of Athletics Patrick Ochs said. “In an effort to help streamline the entry process into our facilities and operate more efficiently Pearl River Community College’s athletics box offices are going cashless for the 2022-23 school year.

“Our hope is that through our digital ticketing partner, HomeTown Ticketing, fans will have a better gameday experience by spending less time in line and more time enjoying the game.”

Tickets purchased online at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets will be emailed directly to purchasers who can then save them on their mobile device. Fans can also download the HomeTown Ticketing app to their mobile device to easily purchase and store their tickets.

Also new for 2022-23: All teams will offer single-game and season-ticket options. An all-sport pass will also be available. Faculty, staff and students receive season passes.

Ticketing will go on sale soon ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Check back at PRCCAthletics.com for more information.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).