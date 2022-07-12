Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program to end with water fight

This week, the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library and Poplarville Public Library will conclude the Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program with a splash ball and water gun fight.

This summer’s reading program provided weekly story times for children aged 3-6 years. These weekly programs included stories, songs, games, and crafts and speakers from several fields that deal with the ocean.

Every Tuesday for six weeks introduced a new lesson about the ocean, its wildlife and how the public can protect and preserve it. The children also learned about water safety and scuba diving, got to see a live juvenile turtle and pet a baby alligator and learned everything about seashells and the animals that live in them.

Last week, children kids explored the Pearl River Watershed and leaned how it impacts local water systems.

Pearl River County Library System Youth Service Coordinator Megan Miller said the children absolutely loved this year’s theme.

“The kids were thrilled to learn about the world and what is going on around them,” she said.

After being held virtually the past couple of years due to COVID, this was the first year the program was held at the library where children could interact face-to-face with the presenter. Miller said it was a little nerve-racking to get back into the swing of things but she and the rest of the staff still managed to pull off what she called an “amazing summer.”

Miller plans to keep the summer reading program going for years to come. Not counting the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the local library’s staff has held a summer reading program since the 1960’s.

Miller wants to thank the parents and guardians who brought their children to the library where they could explore and learn.

Today, the kids will celebrate with a water gun and water balloon fight. The Crosby Memorial library will hold the event Tuesday, July 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. for children in grades 1-6 and another on Friday, July 15 from 10-11 a.m. for children aged 3-6. Poplarville Public Library will hold their event this Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 3-12.

Parents, adults or guardians are asked to accompany their children for the celebration day. A liability waiver must be completed before participating in the event. One waiver may be submitted for the whole family. Waivers will be emailed after registration or they can be filled out in person at either library branch. Children may bring their own water guns. If Tuesday afternoon’s event is rained out, the library staff will combine both events on Friday.