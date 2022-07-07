NBA Summer League Features Nine MSU Men’s Hoops Standouts

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Mississippi State men’s basketball has nine players with the opportunity to shine beginning Thursday as the NBA Summer League turns its attention to Las Vegas held at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion from July 7-17.

Garrison Brooks (New York Knicks), Tyson Carter (Phoenix Suns), Aric Holman (Houston Rockets), Iverson Molinar (Milwaukee Bucks), Reggie Perry (Los Angeles Clippers), D.J. Stewart Jr. (San Antonio Spurs), Craig Sword (Washington Wizards) and Robert Woodard II (San Antonio Spurs) are joined by Quinndary Weatherspoon (Golden State Warriors), who saw action earlier this week at the California Classic.

The nine players in the 2022 NBA Summer League are tied for the second-most among SEC schools.

A total of 75 games will be played over the 11-day competition with each franchise guaranteed five contests. The two teams with the best records from its first four games with tiebreakers will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The remaining 28 franchises will play a consolation game on July 16 or 17.

The ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) along with NBA-TV will televise all of action from Las Vegas. All 75 games will be streamed courtesy of the ESPN app. Fans can access a full TV schedule, box scores, game recaps and statistics online at www.NBA.com/summer-league/2022.

Garrison Brooks | New York Knicks

Brooks wrapped up a five-year collegiate career with over 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds. He was the 2020-21 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, 2019-20 ACC Most Improved Player and earned 2019-20 All-ACC Second-Team honors while at North Carolina.

Tyson Carter | Phoenix Suns

Carter has played professionally in Russia and Greece over the last two seasons. He was the 2019-20 SEC Sixth Man of the Year and tallied 1,352 points which sits 19th in MSU’s record book. He is one of five players to drain over 200 three-pointers in program history. Tyson and his father, Greg Carter, are the SEC’s only father-son tandem to score over 1,000 points apiece.

Aric Holman | Houston Rockets

Holman came away with 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in 31 appearances for the Austin Spurs during the 2021-22 NBA G League season. He also played professionally in Germany and Puerto Rico.

At Mississippi State, Holman secured 1,035 points, 691 rebounds and 198 blocks. The 198 blocks are tied for 4th in program history. He is one of five players to tally at least 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds and 150+ blocks in Maroon and White.

Iverson Molinar | Milwaukee Bucks

Molinar finished his Mississippi State career with 1,279 points fueled by being one of three Power 5 players with consecutive 500-plus point campaigns in 2020-21 and 2021-22. His 83.1 free throw percentage is fifth in program history. Molinar captured 2021-22 All-SEC First-Team honors and the 2021-22 Bailey Howell Trophy.

Reggie Perry | Los Angeles Clippers

Perry has played in 36 games over his first two NBA seasons. He saw action with the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors in 2021-22. Perry posted 20.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals per contest in 22 appearances for Raptors 905 during the 2021-22 NBA G League season.

At Mississippi State, Perry was the 2019-20 SEC Co-Player of the Year, a consensus All-SEC First Team pick, a Bailey Howell Trophy recipient and a Karl Malone Award finalist. He totaled 868 points, 557 rebounds, 46 games in double figures and 26 double-doubles.

D.J. Stewart Jr. | San Antonio Spurs

Stewart Jr. averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 36 appearances between the Austin Spurs and Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2021-22 NBA G League season.

At Mississippi State, Stewart Jr. was a 2020-21 All-SEC Second-Team pick. His two-year total of 792 points is just outside of MSU’s top 10 for players following his sophomore season.

Craig Sword | Washington Wizards

Sword made his NBA debut with the Washington Wizards in 2021-22. He has played in four NBA G League seasons most recently averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 28 outings with Capital City, the Wizards affiliate, in 2021-22.

At Mississippi State, Sword notched 1,492 points, 305 assists and 185 steals. All three marks ranked inside the program’s top 15 whereas the 185 steals sit fifth. Sword was a 2015-16 All-SEC Second-Team pick and a 2012-13 All-SEC Freshman Team selection.

Quinndary Weatherspoon | Golden State Warriors

Weatherspoon has seen action in 42 NBA games over three seasons with the Golden State Warriors (2021-22) and San Antonio Spurs (2019-20 & 2020-21). He piled up 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest during 20 appearances with Santa Cruz, the Warriors affiliate, in 2021-22.

At Mississippi State, Weatherspoon was an All-SEC selection during all four seasons (2015-16 Freshmen Team, 2016-17 & 2017-18 Second Team and 2018-19 First Team). He is one of three players to amass over 2,000 career points and sits among the program’s top 10 in steals (201 – 3rd), field goals made (704 – 4th), free throws made (413 – 5th) and three-pointers made (187 – 7th). Weatherspoon (2018, 2019) and Jarvis Varnado (2009, 2010) are State’s only two-time winners of the Bailey Howell Trophy.

Robert Woodard II | San Antonio Spurs

Woodard II has played in 25 NBA games over his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks during 18 NBA G League appearances in 2021-22. At Mississippi State, he registered 539 points and 342 rebounds over two seasons.

2022 NBA Summer League – Las Vegas, Nevada

Pool Play – July 7-15; Championship Play – July 16 & 17 (TBD)

All Times Central; All Games Streamed On ESPN App

Thursday, July 7

9 p.m. (ESPN) – Houston Rockets (Holman) vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, July 8

4 p.m. (NBA-TV) – San Antonio Spurs (Stewart Jr. & Woodard II) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Milwaukee Bucks (Molinar) vs. Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m. (ESPN2) – New York Knicks (Brooks) vs. Golden State Warriors (Weatherspoon)

9 p.m. (ESPN2) – Phoenix Suns (Carter) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday, July 9

5 p.m. (ESPN2) – Washington Wizards (Sword) vs. Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. (ESPN2) – Houston Rockets (Holman) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Los Angeles Clippers (Perry) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Sunday, July 10

4 p.m. (ESPN2) – New York Knicks (Brooks) vs. Chicago Bulls

4:30 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Phoenix Suns (Carter) vs. Washington Wizards (Sword)

6:30 p.m. (NBA-TV) – San Antonio Spurs (Stewart Jr. & Woodard II) vs. Golden State Warriors (Weatherspoon)

Monday, July 11

6 p.m. (ESPN) – Houston Rockets (Holman) vs. San Antonio Spurs (Stewart Jr. & Woodard II)

7 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Milwaukee Bucks (Molinar) vs. Boston Celtics

10 p.m. (ESPN2) – New York Knicks (Brooks) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Tuesday, July 12

7 p.m. (ESPN2) – Golden State Warriors (Weatherspoon) vs. Boston Celtics

9 p.m. (ESPN2) – Phoenix Suns (Carter) vs. Dallas Mavericks

10 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Los Angeles Clippers (Perry) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, July 13

3 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Milwaukee Bucks (Molinar) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Washington Wizards (Sword) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

9 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Los Angeles Clippers (Perry) vs. Denver Nuggets

Thursday, July 14

2 p.m. (ESPN2) – San Antonio Spurs (Stewart Jr. & Woodard II) vs. Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. (ESPNU) – Milwaukee Bucks (Molinar) vs. Dallas Mavericks

6:30 p.m. (NBA-TV) – New York Knicks (Brooks) vs. Orlando Magic

8:30 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Houston Rockets (Holman) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Friday, July 15

4 p.m. (ESPN2) – Los Angeles Clippers (Perry) vs. Utah Jazz

6 p.m. (ESPN) – Golden State Warriors (Weatherspoon) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Phoenix Suns (Carter) vs. Sacramento Kings

8 p.m. (ESPN2) – Washington Wizards (Sword) vs. Indiana Pacers

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is accepting new season ticket deposits for just $50 for the upcoming the 2022-23 season. A new season ticket deposit will provide purchasers with the opportunity to secure their spot inside The Hump immediately following season ticket renewals. Current season ticket holders will receive a renewal later this summer.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota in December. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will take on 2022 NCAA Tournament participants Alabama and Tennessee along with Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina in home-and-home series. The Bulldogs also will play host to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.