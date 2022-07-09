National Night out to return this month

National Night Out is returning for its 39th annual event after being on hold through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In years past, the Picayune Police Department traveled from community to community meeting with neighborhood watches, churches, businesses and civic groups to invite them to participate in neighborhood crime prevention. Its purpose is to show the community, businesses and the city’s first responders are united against crime. This year, National Night Out will be in a central location at Crosby Commons and will be held on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said his hope is that since this year’s event will be in one location, it will provide a better networking experience for the community.

“It also gives people amongst the community time to meet each other and we can spend more time with everyone that way,” said Quave. “It gives everybody a time to connect and a time for us to connect with the community and the community to connect with us and keep those relationships and partnerships going.”

Quave plans to set the event up like a park fair. Organizations and business will have a section in Crosby Commons where they can feature a preferred youth activity or small tent. The Police Department will provide crime prevention tips at the event.

“That way it gives the kids something to do, and another way to engage with each other,” said Quave.

Quave will know how man organizations will attend and what activities will be provided in about a week.

Neighborhood watch groups, churches, businesses and civic groups should be on the lookout for invitations to the National Night Out, but everyone is invited to the event. Anyone interested in participating can call Quave at 601-798-7411 or via email at jquave@picayune.ms.us.

The event will provide ways for community members to provide tips about alleged crime activity to the Picayune Police Department.

“Even by them coming and showing up and participating and networking (on National Night Out) means they’re taking a stand against crime, and shows that they’re committed to talking to one another,” said Quave.

When it comes to a community becoming involved in solving crimes, Quave says it’s a multiplier to help investigators become that much more proactive. Those efforts also make the community feel safer. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity in their areas.

“Maybe we (the community) can keep a crime from happening, or if one does happen maybe we can solve it quicker or respond more efficiently,” said Quave.

Quave said they’d never ask someone in the community to take the law in their own hands but rather be the eyes and ears when officers aren’t there.

“Just something as simple as calling in a complaint or report a crime to dispatch is all we’re asking,” he said.

With the National Night Out event back in action Quave sees it a method to grow the community’s familiarization with local law enforcement. Quave plans to have this event every year.