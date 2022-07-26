MSU Women’s Golf Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

STARKVILLE – Head coach Charlie Ewing and the Mississippi State women’s golf program announced the Bulldogs’ schedule for the fall portion of its season on Tuesday. State will compete in five events across four states and two countries highlighted by their lone home event in October.

“This is as excited as I have ever been for a golf schedule in my coaching career,” head coach Charlie Ewing said. “We are so fortunate to be able to start off with the best tournament in college golf at the Carmel Cup. The rest of the Fall schedule is extremely exciting as we get to see so many great teams at the Mason Rudolph [Championship] on a golf course that we love, play in televised events on the Golf Channel, host an event at our home course with The Ally and cap off the semester with a trip down south to the beaches of Mexico in Los Cabos.”

“While everything about the schedule will be fun and eventful, we have to bring our best every week because we will be seeing the best teams in all of college golf on a weekly basis,” Ewing continued. “We have to remember that we have a job to do but what a treat it will be to have the opportunity to compete on such unique and amazing stages.”

Mississippi State will tee things off at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif. Sept. 2-4 when the Dawgs open their 2022-23 campaign at the Carmel Cup. This will be the earliest start to a season for the MSU since they opened the 2017-18 season on Sept. 4 in South Carolina.

The Bulldogs will close out the month of Sept. at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 23-25. The Mason Rudolph Championship is hosted by Vanderbilt and is played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. This will be the second consecutive season that State will compete in this event and the third time in the last four years. Last season MSU finished 11th at the event and was led by Hannah Levi who shot 1-under par for the event and finished 19th.

The Maroon & White will open a busy month of October in Fayetteville, Ark. at the Blessings Intercollegiate Oct. 3-5. The event will be held at the Blessings Golf Club and will be played as a men’s and women’s mixed event with 11 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams. The Blessings Intercollegiate will feature four SEC teams, three schools from the Big 12, two from the ACC and one each from the American and Mountain West Conferences and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Mississippi State is proud to once again host The Ally at the famous Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Miss., Oct. 17-18. This is the third consecutive year that State has hosted The Ally and third straight season that it will be held at Old Waverly. The event was previously called the Magnolia Invite and was a co-hosted event. The Ally is named after former Mississippi State golfer, Ally McDonald Ewing. During her time at State, Ewing was recognized as an All-American, All-SEC player and set numerous program records. In her four years at State, she racked up five top-10 finishes and only finished one event outside the top 25. Last season State earned a fourth-place finish at the event and set up a string of four straight top four finishes for the program, including an event win.

The Bulldogs will close out the 2022 Fall season in Mexico on Oct. 28-30 at the Battle at the Beach in Los Cabos, Mex. The Battle at the Beach is hosted by TCU and started back in 2017 by Baylor.

The 2023 Spring schedule will be released at a later date.

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s golf on Twitter, like them on Facebook, and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWG.”